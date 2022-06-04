San Diego Padres Place Wil Myers on the Injured List
George Kurtz
The San Diego Padres have placed Wil Myers on the injured list, Darragh McDonald of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.
Myers was placed on the IL due to inflammation in his right knee. The Padres recalled outfielder Brent Rookie to take his place on the roster.
The Padres didn’t announce a timetable for when Myers might return to the lineup but did say that arthroscopic surgery is still on the table. This is the second IL stint on the season for Myers, as he also missed time earlier this year due to a thumb injury. This injury, along with the subpar season from Trent Grisham, could see the Padres look for OF help before the MLB trade deadline this year.
The Padres will have MacKenzie Gore starting for them Saturday, while Aaron Ashby of the Milwaukee Brewers will oppose him. The Padres are -194 (+1.5) on the run line and +116 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (+100), and under (-122). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.