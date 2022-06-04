San Diego Padres Place Wil Myers on the Injured List

The San Diego Padres have placed Wil Myers on the injured list, Darragh McDonald of MLBTradeRumors.com reports.

Myers was placed on the IL due to inflammation in his right knee. The Padres recalled outfielder Brent Rookie to take his place on the roster.

The Padres didn’t announce a timetable for when Myers might return to the lineup but did say that arthroscopic surgery is still on the table. This is the second IL stint on the season for Myers, as he also missed time earlier this year due to a thumb injury. This injury, along with the subpar season from Trent Grisham, could see the Padres look for OF help before the MLB trade deadline this year.

