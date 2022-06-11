San Diego Padres Scratch Mike Clevinger from Saturday Start

The San Diego Padres have scratched Mike Clevinger from his start Saturday, A.J. Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Clevinger was scratched due to an illness, the Padres say. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) June 11, 2022

Clevinger was expected to start one of the games in the doubleheader versus the Colorado Rockies, but instead, MacKenzie Gore and Nick Martinez will make those starts, with Blake Snell starting Sunday.

The good news is that it isn’t an injury that has forced Clevinger out of the rotation this time but rather an illness. The Padres haven’t stated if the illness is COVID-19 related yet, but that face he hasn’t been placed on the injured list suggests it likely isn’t.

The first game between the Padres and Rockies will feature Ryan Feltner starting for the Rockies and Martinez for the Padres. That game is currently off the board. The second game has Kyle Freeland up against Gore. The Padres are +106 (-1.5) on the run line and -210 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-120), and under (-102). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.