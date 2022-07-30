San Diego Padres Sign Joe Musgrove to a Contract Extension

The San Diego Padres signed Joe Musgrove to a five-year contract extension on Friday, Annie Heilbrunn of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The terms of Joe Musgrove’s contract: 5 years, $100 million total. The hometown kid gets to put down roots. #Padres https://t.co/J5QOuu2pwz — Annie Heilbrunn (@annieheilbrunn) July 30, 2022

The contract is worth $100 million, which may be a little light, but Musgrove must have wanted to stay in San Diego and not test the free agent market after the season. Musgrove is having the best season of his career and will likely get some Cy Young consideration. He has an 8-3 record, with a 2.63 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 106 strikeouts in 109.1 innings pitched over 17 starts.

Padre fans are hoping for a much more significant announcement as far as transactions are concerned. They are considered the favorites to land superstar outfielder Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals by the MLB trade deadline, August 2 at 6 pm EST.

