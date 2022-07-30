San Diego Padres Sign Joe Musgrove to a Contract Extension

The contract is worth $100 million, which may be a little light, but Musgrove must have wanted to stay in San Diego and not test the free agent market after the season. Musgrove is having the best season of his career and will likely get some Cy Young consideration. He has an 8-3 record, with a 2.63 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 106 strikeouts in 109.1 innings pitched over 17 starts.
Padre fans are hoping for a much more significant announcement as far as transactions are concerned. They are considered the favorites to land superstar outfielder Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals by the MLB trade deadline, August 2 at 6 pm EST.
Musgrove will celebrate his windfall by starting versus the Minnesota Twins tonight. The Twins will counter with Sonny Gray. The Padres are +160 (-1.5) on the run line and -132 on the money line, with an over/under of 9.5, over (-104), and under (-118). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
