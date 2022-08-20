San Diego Padres Slumping Josh Bell Out of Friday's Lineup

Bell was part of the massive trade that saw him and Juan Soto imported from the Washington Nationals for a big part of the Padres’ top prospects. It’s not been easy for Bell in San Diego, as he was in a 1-30 slide before the game Friday. The Padres are likely just giving him a day off to clear his head. He is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday when the Padres will inexplicably look to stop their two-game losing streak to the Nationals.
The Padres will start Joe Musgrove on Saturday while the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray. The Padres are -142 (1.5) on the run line and -330 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
