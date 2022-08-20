San Diego Padres Slumping Josh Bell Out of Friday's Lineup

Josh Bell was out of the starting lineup for the San Diego Padres on Friday, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Game 122: Nats at Padres (Espino vs. Snell), 6:40 p.m. PT at Petco Park pic.twitter.com/MGiTaahcQ7 — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 19, 2022

Bell was part of the massive trade that saw him and Juan Soto imported from the Washington Nationals for a big part of the Padres’ top prospects. It’s not been easy for Bell in San Diego, as he was in a 1-30 slide before the game Friday. The Padres are likely just giving him a day off to clear his head. He is expected to be back in the lineup Saturday when the Padres will inexplicably look to stop their two-game losing streak to the Nationals.

The Padres will start Joe Musgrove on Saturday while the Nationals will counter with Josiah Gray. The Padres are -142 (1.5) on the run line and -330 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-102), and under (-120). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.