San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis to Begin Rehab Assignment
George Kurtz
Fernando Tatis will begin a minor league rehab assignment for the San Diego Padres, Aj Cassavelli of MLB.com reports
Fernando Tatis Jr. is headed to San Antonio for a rehab assignment, beginning either Saturday or Sunday. As ever, the Padres are hesitant to put a timetable on his return. But he's progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging.
Tatis is slated to begin that assignment either Saturday or Sunday in Double-A San Antonio. The Padres have not released how long they expect Tatis to be on this assignment or when they expect him to return to the Padres starting lineup. Tatis broke his wrist during the offseason and has yet to play a game in 2022.
When healthy, Tatis will join a lineup that just added Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, and arguably, outside of catcher doesn’t have an out in their lineup.
On Saturday, the Padres will have Mike Clevinger on the bump, and he will be up against Andrew Heaney of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres are -150 (+1.5) on the run line and +130 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.