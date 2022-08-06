San Diego Padres SS Fernando Tatis to Begin Rehab Assignment

Fernando Tatis will begin a minor league rehab assignment for the San Diego Padres, Aj Cassavelli of MLB.com reports

Fernando Tatis Jr. is headed to San Antonio for a rehab assignment, beginning either Saturday or Sunday. As ever, the Padres are hesitant to put a timetable on his return. But he's progressed relatively quickly through each step since he was cleared to begin swinging. — AJ Cassavell (@AJCassavell) August 5, 2022

Tatis is slated to begin that assignment either Saturday or Sunday in Double-A San Antonio. The Padres have not released how long they expect Tatis to be on this assignment or when they expect him to return to the Padres starting lineup. Tatis broke his wrist during the offseason and has yet to play a game in 2022.

When healthy, Tatis will join a lineup that just added Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals at the trade deadline, and arguably, outside of catcher doesn’t have an out in their lineup.

