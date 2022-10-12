BETTING MLB
08:00 AM, October 12, 2022

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Padres @ Dodgers – First Pitch: 8:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 74°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Padres +1.5  -131  O 7.5  -102  +170  Open
-138  -124  +154  Current
 Dodgers -1.5   +110  U 7.5  -119  -203  Open
 +115   -106  -184  Current

Projected Lineups:

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish: 16-8, 3.10 ERA, 9.11 K/9

1. SS  Ha-Seong Kim   .251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
2. RF  Juan Soto   .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
3. 3B  Manny Machado   .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
4. DH  Josh Bell   .266, 17 HR, 71 RBI
5. 1B  Brandon Drury   .263, 28 HR, 87 RBI
6. 2B  Jake Cronenworth   .240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
7. LF  Jurickson Profar   .243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
8. C  Austin Nola   .251, 4 HR, 40 RBI
9. CF  José Azocar   .257, 0 HR, 10 RBI

 

Dodgers

Starting Pitcher: Clayton Kershaw: 12-3, 2.28 ERA, 9.76 K/9

1. RF  Mookie Betts   .269, 35 HR, 82 RBI
2. SS  Trea Turner   .298, 21 HR, 100 RBI
3. 1B  Freddie Freeman   .325, 21 HR, 100 RBI
4. C  Will Smith   .260, 24 HR, 87 RBI
5. DH  Max Muncy   .196, 21 HR, 69 RBI
6. 3B  Justin Turner   .278, 13 HR, 81 RBI
7. 2B  Gavin Lux   .276, 6 HR, 42 RBI
8. LF  Trayce Thompson   .256, 13 HR, 41 RBI
9. CF  Cody Bellinger   .210, 19 HR, 68 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 12-2 (.857) vs. the San Diego Padres at home off a win over their last 14 games
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 54-21 (.720) vs. the San Diego Padres off a win over their last 75 games
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 9-2 (.818) vs. the San Diego Padres at home in 2022
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 14-5 (.737) vs. the San Diego Padres off a win over their last 19 games
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 15-5 (.750) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 34-17 (.667) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 17-9 (.654) vs. the San Diego Padres at home over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 10 of the Los Angeles Dodgers last 20 games vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The over hit in 27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers last 51 games vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their last 3 games vs. the San Diego Padres
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers have won their last 3 games vs. the San Diego Padres at home