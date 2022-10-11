BETTING MLB
08:00 AM, October 11, 2022

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Padres @ Dodgers – First Pitch: 9:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Broken Clouds, 70°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Padres +1.5  -124  O 6.5  -108  +172  Open
-104  7.5  -106  +200  Current
 Dodgers -1.5   +103  U 6.5  -112  -207  Open
 -115  7.5   -114  -245  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Mike Clevinger: 7-7, 4.33 ERA, 7.16 K/9

1. SS  Ha-Seong Kim   .251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
2. RF  Juan Soto   .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
3. 3B  Manny Machado   .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
4. DH  Josh Bell   .266, 17 HR, 71 RBI
5. 1B  Brandon Drury   .263, 28 HR, 87 RBI
6. 2B  Jake Cronenworth   .240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
7. LF  Jurickson Profar   .243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
8. C  Austin Nola   .251, 4 HR, 40 RBI
9. CF  José Azocar   .257, 0 HR, 10 RBI

 

Dodgers

Starting Pitcher: Julio Urías: 17-7, 2.16 ERA, 8.54 K/9

1. RF  Mookie Betts   .269, 35 HR, 82 RBI
2. SS  Trea Turner   .298, 21 HR, 100 RBI
3. 1B  Freddie Freeman   .325, 21 HR, 100 RBI
4. C  Will Smith   .260, 24 HR, 87 RBI
5. DH  Max Muncy   .196, 21 HR, 69 RBI
6. 3B  Justin Turner   .278, 13 HR, 81 RBI
7. LF  Chris Taylor   .221, 10 HR, 43 RBI
8. CF  Cody Bellinger   .210, 19 HR, 68 RBI
9. 2B  Gavin Lux   .276, 6 HR, 42 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 12-2 (.857) vs. the San Diego Padres at home off a win over their last 14 games
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 15-4 (.789) vs. the San Diego Padres at home off a win over their last 19 games
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 40-15 (.727) vs. the San Diego Padres at home over their last 55 games
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 53-21 (.716) vs. the San Diego Padres off a win over their last 74 games
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 8-2 (.800) vs. the San Diego Padres at home in 2022
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 14-5 (.737) vs. the San Diego Padres off a win over their last 19 games
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 14-5 (.737) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 17-9 (.654) vs. the San Diego Padres at home over the last three seasons
  • The Los Angeles Dodgers are 34-17 (.667) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers last 51 games vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons