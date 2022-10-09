BETTING MLB
08:00 AM, October 9, 2022

San Diego Padres vs. New York Mets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Padres @ Mets – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 60°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Padres +1.5  -204  O 6.5  -117  +115  Open
-192  6.5  -120  +124  Current
 Mets -1.5   +168  U 6.5  -104  -136  Open
 +158  6.5   -102  -146  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Joe Musgrove: 10-7, 2.93 ERA, 9.15 K/9

1. LF  Jurickson Profar   .243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
2. RF  Juan Soto   .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
3. 3B  Manny Machado   .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
4. DH  Josh Bell   .266, 17 HR, 71 RBI
5. 2B  Jake Cronenworth   .240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
6. 1B  Brandon Drury   .263, 28 HR, 87 RBI
7. SS  Ha-Seong Kim   .251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
8. CF  Trent Grisham   .184, 17 HR, 53 RBI
9. C  Austin Nola   .251, 4 HR, 40 RBI

Mets

Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt: 15-9, 3.42 ERA, 8.27 K/9

1. CF  Brandon Nimmo   .274, 16 HR, 64 RBI
2. SS  Francisco Lindor   .270, 26 HR, 107 RBI
3. 2B  Jeff McNeil   .326, 9 HR, 62 RBI
4. 1B  Pete Alonso   .271, 40 HR, 131 RBI
5. DH  Daniel Vogelbach   .238, 18 HR, 59 RBI
6. RF  Starling Marte   .292, 16 HR, 63 RBI
7. LF  Mark Canha   .266, 13 HR, 61 RBI
8. 3B  Eduardo Escobar   .240, 20 HR, 69 RBI
9. C  Tomás Nido   .239, 3 HR, 28 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Mets are 4-2 (.667) vs. the San Diego Padres at home over the last three seasons
  • The San Diego Padres are 3-2 (.600) vs. the New York Mets on the road in 2022
  • The San Diego Padres are 5-3 (.625) vs. the New York Mets in 2022
  • The over has hit in 5 of the New York Mets last 8 games vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The New York Mets are 7-6 (.538) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons