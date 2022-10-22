BETTING MLB
12:16 PM, October 22, 2022

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Padres @ Phillies – First Pitch: 7:45 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Broken Clouds, 59°

 

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Padres -1.5  +106  O 8.5  -109  -107  Open
+150  -105  -104  Current
 Phillies +1.5   +106  U 8.5  -112  -112  Open
 -182   -115  -112  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Mike Clevinger: 7-7, 4.33 ERA, 7.16 K/9

1. SS  Ha-Seong Kim   .251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
2. RF  Juan Soto   .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
3. 3B  Manny Machado   .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
4. DH  Brandon Drury   .263, 28 HR, 87 RBI
5. 2B  Jake Cronenworth   .240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
6. 1B  Wil Myers   .261, 7 HR, 41 RBI
7. LF  Jurickson Profar   .243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
8. CF  Trent Grisham   .184, 17 HR, 53 RBI
9. C  Austin Nola   .251, 4 HR, 40 RBI

 

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Bailey Falter: 6-4, 3.86 ERA, 7.93 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. SS  Bryson Stott   .234, 10 HR, 49 RBI
8. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
9. CF  Brandon Marsh   .245, 11 HR, 52 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 6-4 (.600) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 7-5 (.583) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 2-2 (.500) vs. the San Diego Padres at home in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 3-3 (.500) vs. the San Diego Padres at home over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 6 of the Philadelphia Phillies last 12 games vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons