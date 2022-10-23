BETTING MLB
11:37 AM, October 23, 2022

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Padres @ Phillies – First Pitch: 2:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 63°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Padres +1.5  -192  O 6.5  -117  +119  Open
-192  6.5  -118  +122  Current
 Phillies -1.5   +159  U 6.5  -104  -141  Open
 +158  6.5   -104  -144  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish: 16-8, 3.10 ERA, 9.11 K/9

1. LF  Jurickson Profar   .243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
2. RF  Juan Soto   .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
3. 3B  Manny Machado   .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
4. 2B  Jake Cronenworth   .240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
5. 1B  Brandon Drury   .263, 28 HR, 87 RBI
6. DH  Josh Bell   .266, 17 HR, 71 RBI
7. SS  Ha-Seong Kim   .251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
8. CF  Trent Grisham   .184, 17 HR, 53 RBI
9. C  Austin Nola   .251, 4 HR, 40 RBI

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler: 12-7, 2.82 ERA, 9.59 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. SS  Bryson Stott   .234, 10 HR, 49 RBI
8. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
9. CF  Brandon Marsh   .245, 11 HR, 52 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 3-2 (.600) vs. the San Diego Padres at home in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 7-4 (.636) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 7-5 (.583) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 3-3 (.500) vs. the San Diego Padres at home over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 6 of the Philadelphia Phillies last 12 games vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons