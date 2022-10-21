BETTING MLB
11:46 AM, October 21, 2022

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Padres @ Phillies – First Pitch: 7:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 55°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Padres -1.5  +121  O 7.5  -103  -112  Open
+146  7.5  -102  -116  Current
 Phillies +1.5   -109  U 7.5  -117  -107  Open
 -178  7.5   -120  -102  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Padres

Starting Pitcher: Joe Musgrove: 10-7, 2.93 ERA, 9.15 K/9

1. SS  Ha-Seong Kim   .251, 11 HR, 59 RBI
2. RF  Juan Soto   .242, 27 HR, 62 RBI
3. 3B  Manny Machado   .298, 32 HR, 102 RBI
4. DH  Brandon Drury   .263, 28 HR, 87 RBI
5. 2B  Jake Cronenworth   .240, 17 HR, 88 RBI
6. 1B  Wil Myers   .261, 7 HR, 41 RBI
7. LF  Jurickson Profar   .243, 15 HR, 58 RBI
8. CF  Trent Grisham   .184, 17 HR, 53 RBI
9. C  Austin Nola   .251, 4 HR, 40 RBI

Phillies

Starting Pitcher: Ranger Suárez: 10-7, 3.65 ERA, 7.47 K/9

1. LF  Kyle Schwarber   .218, 46 HR, 94 RBI
2. 1B  Rhys Hoskins   .246, 30 HR, 79 RBI
3. C  J.T. Realmuto   .276, 22 HR, 84 RBI
4. DH  Bryce Harper   .286, 18 HR, 65 RBI
5. RF  Nick Castellanos   .263, 13 HR, 62 RBI
6. 3B  Alec Bohm   .280, 13 HR, 72 RBI
7. SS  Bryson Stott   .234, 10 HR, 49 RBI
8. 2B  Jean Segura   .277, 10 HR, 33 RBI
9. CF  Brandon Marsh   .245, 11 HR, 52 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia Phillies have won their last 6 games vs. the San Diego Padres off a loss
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 7-5 (.583) vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 5-4 (.556) vs. the San Diego Padres in 2022
  • The Philadelphia Phillies are 3-3 (.500) vs. the San Diego Padres at home over the last three seasons
  • The over hit in 6 of the Philadelphia Phillies last 12 games vs. the San Diego Padres over the last three seasons
  • The San Diego Padres are 2-1 (.667) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies on the road in 2022