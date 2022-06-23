San Francisco Giants Acquire OF Willie Calhoun from Rangers

Calhoun, a former top prospect, requested a trade in May following his demotion to Triple-A Round Rock. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment June 5 before clearing waivers and remaining with the Rangers.
Calhoun has spent the past six years in Texas, posting a career slash line of .241/.300/.407 with 32 home runs and 103 RBI across 253 Big League appearances.
Meanwhile, Duggar had been on the 60-day IL due to a left oblique injury, but will be activated by the Rangers on Thursday.
“Steven Duggar is a strong all-around baseball player who can add value to the team in a variety of ways,” said Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. “With the injury to Eli [White], we think his skill set fits our roster well.”
Duggar has appeared in 254 career Major League games and holds a career batting line of .242/.297/.377 with 14 home runs, and 87 RBI.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rangers at -152 on the moneyline ahead of Friday’s matchup with the Washington Nationals.
