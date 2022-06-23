BETTING Fantasy MLB News
03:48 PM, June 23, 2022

San Francisco Giants Acquire OF Willie Calhoun from Rangers

Paul Connor

According to MLB.com, the San Francisco Giants have acquired outfielder Willie Calhoun and cash considerations from the Texas Rangers in exchange for OF Steven Duggar.

Calhoun, a former top prospect, requested a trade in May following his demotion to Triple-A Round Rock. The 27-year-old was designated for assignment June 5 before clearing waivers and remaining with the Rangers. 

Calhoun has spent the past six years in Texas, posting a career slash line of .241/.300/.407 with 32 home runs and 103 RBI across 253 Big League appearances.

Meanwhile, Duggar had been on the 60-day IL due to a left oblique injury, but will be activated by the Rangers on Thursday. 

“Steven Duggar is a strong all-around baseball player who can add value to the team in a variety of ways,” said Rangers president of baseball operations Jon Daniels. “With the injury to Eli [White], we think his skill set fits our roster well.”

Duggar has appeared in 254 career Major League games and holds a career batting line of .242/.297/.377 with 14 home runs, and 87 RBI.

