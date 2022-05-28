San Francisco Giants Activated Jake McGee from the IL Friday

The San Francisco Giants activated Jake McGee from the injured list on Friday, Maria I. Guardado Of MLB.com reports.

LHP Jake McGee was activated off the injured list. The Giants optioned Mauricio Llovera the other day as the corresponding move. — Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) May 27, 2022

The Giants and McGee will hope that now that his back injury is in the rearview mirror, McGee can return to form and rebound from his slow start to the season. McGee currently has a 9.58 ERA and 1.94 WHIP and has allowed 16 hits and four walks in just 10.1 innings pitched.

The Giants tried to get McGee into the game Friday, but in what can only be described as an embarrassing gaffe, manager Gabe Kapler forgot to include McGee on the lineup card and thus was ineligible to pitch. McGee had to be removed from the game before tossing his warmup pitches.

