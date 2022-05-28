San Francisco Giants Activated Jake McGee from the IL Friday

The Giants and McGee will hope that now that his back injury is in the rearview mirror, McGee can return to form and rebound from his slow start to the season. McGee currently has a 9.58 ERA and 1.94 WHIP and has allowed 16 hits and four walks in just 10.1 innings pitched.
The Giants tried to get McGee into the game Friday, but in what can only be described as an embarrassing gaffe, manager Gabe Kapler forgot to include McGee on the lineup card and thus was ineligible to pitch. McGee had to be removed from the game before tossing his warmup pitches.
The Giants will have Alex Wood on the mound Saturday, and the Cincinnati Reds will counter with Vladimir Gutierrez. The Giants are -111 (-1.5) on the run line and -180 on the money line, with an over/under of 10, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
