Santander, Ramirez Best American League Player Props August 26

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Anthony Santander (Orioles) to Hit a Home Run (+470)

The Baltimore Orioles have been surging of late and trying to make a charge for a Wild Card position in the American League. The team is coming off a dramatic victory last night over the Chicago White Sox, and they’ve now posted a 6-4 record over their past ten games and sit just 2.5 games out of a playoff spot. Things won’t be easy for the O’s when they go head to head with the American League-leading Houston Astros. The ‘Stros are set to send righthander Lance McCullers Jr. to the bump, who’s been good in a limited sample size after missing most of the year with an injury. McCullers Jr. will be tasked with going up against multiple Orioles hitters that are seeing the ball well right now, led by Anthony Santander. The Orioles outfielder has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball over the last week, hitting two home runs and recording nine RBI while owning a 1.024 OPS. Those numbers should continue playing well in this matchup, and Santander has a great price to homer at +470.

Harold Ramirez (Rays) to Record 2+ Hits (+155)

If you’re looking for an organization with consistency, look no further than the Tampa Bay Rays. No matter what they do in the offseason, they find a way to be competitive, currently holding the top Wild Card position in the American League. There aren’t a ton of big-name bats on this roster, but Harold Ramirez could be on the cusp of becoming a household name in MLB. Ramirez has been playing all over the diamond as a utility man for the Rays, mainly due to what he brings offensively. Over his last 30 at-bats, he’s hit .367 and has eight RBI, which makes him a player that warrants consideration on this board. Ramirez and the Rays will be up against Michael Wacha and the Boston Red Sox, and although the righthander has been dominant at home, it’s still a matchup you should feel comfortable targeting him. Ramirez is listed with the best odds to record a multi-hit game in this matchup at +155, and there’s value in that price with how consistent of a threat he’s been at the dish.

Mitch White (Blue Jays) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+136)

Two things can be true. The Toronto Blue Jays are getting hot at the right time of year, and the Los Angeles Angels are in a significant slump. This Angels offense doesn’t strike fear into any team, especially not opposing starting pitchers. Opposing pitchers have been increasing their strikeout totals against a Los Angeles team that strikes out at the highest rate in MLB. That should bode well for Blue Jays starter Mitch White, despite not being a strikeout-heavy pitcher. Still, on occasion, White has troubled opposing hitters. One of his alternate strikeout props is listed at six, and there’s a lot of value attached to that number at +136.