Seager, Martinez Best American League Player Props August 4

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Corey Seager (Rangers) to Record 2+ Hits (+190)

The Texas Rangers made two prized free agent signings in the offseason to rebuild their offense, and despite their current record, those signings are starting to pay off with the numbers the duo is putting up. Corey Seager represented the American League at the All-Star Game and has put up solid numbers this season, including 24 home runs and a .795 OPS. Seager has struggled out of the break and been quiet from the dish, but there’s reason to believe that will change in this matchup when the Rangers host the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox are set to send veteran Johnny Cueto to the mound, and despite performing well this season, Seager has mashed against him. In 41 at-bats against the righthander, Seager has hit .366, meaning there’s likely some value targeting him to record a multi-hit game tonight at +190.

J.D. Martinez (Red Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+390)

The Boston Red Sox are coming off winning a series against the powerhouse Houston Astros, and they’ll look to continue playing well when they visit the lowly Kansas City Royals. There haven’t been a lot of questions about the Red Sox offense this season, mostly just their defense and starting pitching, which have been underwhelming. Multiple hitters on this powerful Red Sox team can be targeted offensively on any given slate, especially when they get a good matchup. J.D. Martinez has continued to be a significant threat in the middle of the team’s batting order, and he’s someone that has managed to find success against left-hander Kris Bubic. It’s a small sample size, but Martinez has two hits, including a home run, in three at-bats against him. This is a great matchup to target the lefty masher, with his price currently listed at +390 to homer tonight.

Alek Manoah (Blue Jays) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-122)

The Toronto Blue Jays have been one of MLB’s hottest teams outside the All-Star break, and you’re starting to see why expectations were so high for this team. Pitching has been fine, but surprisingly the offense has been the concern. Alek Manoah has been one of the top pitching threats in the American League, and he’s set to take the hill tonight against the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins. Manoah has posted an 11-5 record with a 2.43 ERA and 114 strikeouts on the campaign. Manoah has been fairly consistent with his strikeout totals. Over his last four starts, Manoah has recorded six or more strikeouts in three, which is precisely the line you should be targeting with his alternate strikeout prop total of six. The -122 number has something bettors should be drawn into on this slate of games.