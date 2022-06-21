Seager, Rodriguez Best American League Player Props June 21

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Corey Seager (Rangers) to Hit a Home Run (+460)

After a slow start to his first campaign with the Texas Rangers, Corey Seager has been one of the hottest hitters in MLB. There’s no doubt there’s more of a focus on Seager with the opposition’s game plan, making things more complicated, but you’ve seen a more comfortable hitter at the dish over his past seven games. Over the past week, Seager has hit three home runs and has a 1.309 OPS. The Philadelphia Phillies will send Kyle Gibson to the mound tonight, who Seager has only faced in five at-bats. Still, he owns two base hits off him, one being a home run. Not many in baseball are swinging the bat better than Seager at the moment, and he presents solid value to homer at +460.

Julio Rodriguez (Mariners) to Hit a Home Run (+410)

The Seattle Mariners have received solid contributions from Julio Rodriguez in his rookie campaign. Rodriguez has mashed eight home runs already, one of which came off tonight’s starter for the Oakland Athletics, James Kaprielian. Six of his eight home runs this season have come against right-handers, which is terrible news for Kaprielian. This matchup is one the youngster should be able to exploit, with the A’s starter struggling with a 6.31 ERA. It’s only a matter of time before you start to see more power added to Rodriguez’s game, and this is the type of matchup you should target him in. There’s also value in his price to homer at +410.

Jonathan Heasley (Royals) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+200)

The Kansas City Royals kicked off their series with the Los Angeles Angels last night with a victory, and they’ll be looking to start a winning streak with Jonathan Heasley on the mound. The right-hander has been effective when he’s been in the Royals rotation, boasting a 1-3 record with a 3.72 ERA and 26 strikeouts. Consistency is all you can ask for in a starting pitcher, and Heasley has yet to allow more than three earned runs in any of his seven starts this season. That bodes well for him to pitch deeper into this baseball game, which should be a big positive against the Angels, who strike out at the highest clip in baseball. In June, Heasley has struck out seven in one start while recording five and four in the others, but this should be a spot where you can take advantage of the plus-money value you’re getting him at to strike out six or more batters with odds of +200.