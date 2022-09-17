Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suarez Leaves Friday's Game

Eugenio Suarez was forced to leave the game early Friday for the Seattle Mariners, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Eugenio Suárez is exiting this game immediately after a 5th-inning popout, showing obvious pain with his right wrist. pic.twitter.com/5PXNxVxTQd — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) September 17, 2022

Suarez left the game after the Mariners batted in the 5th inning. Suarez was seen clutching his right wrist after popping out in that inning. The Mariners haven’t stated a reason for Suarez leaving the game, but there should be an update before the game tomorrow. The biggest worry will be that Suarez broke the hamate bone in that wrist, which would likely end his season. Suarez was 0-2 with a walk and a run scored before exiting the game. Tests taken Saturday morning were inconclusive.

The Mariners were also without Mitch Haniger once again for this game. Haniger hasn’t played since Sunday due to a back problem.