Seattle Mariners Eugenio Suarez Leaves Friday's Game

Suarez left the game after the Mariners batted in the 5th inning. Suarez was seen clutching his right wrist after popping out in that inning. The Mariners haven’t stated a reason for Suarez leaving the game, but there should be an update before the game tomorrow. The biggest worry will be that Suarez broke the hamate bone in that wrist, which would likely end his season. Suarez was 0-2 with a walk and a run scored before exiting the game. Tests taken Saturday morning were inconclusive.
The Mariners were also without Mitch Haniger once again for this game. Haniger hasn’t played since Sunday due to a back problem.
This game on Saturday may feature our pitching matchup of the day as the Mariners will have George Kirby on the mound, and Los Angeles Angels will go with Shohei Ohtani. The Mariners are +152 (-1.5) on the run line and -116 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (+100), and under (-122). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
