The Seattle Mariners placed Julio Rodriguez on the injury list Friday, the Mariners’ official website reports.

Rodriguez couldn’t play Sunday and Monday due to a bad back but then did play Tuesday and Wednesday before leaving the game early Thursday. This is terrible timing for the Mariners, who are poised to make their first playoff appearance in a couple of decades this season but might need their best hitter to do so and will certainly need him if they want to make any sort of deep playoff run.

The Mariners are currently holding down the last playoff spot in the American League. They have a four-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles.