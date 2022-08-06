Seattle Mariners Ty France Returned to Lineup on Friday
George Kurtz
Ty France returned to the starting lineup Friday for the Seattle Mariners, BaseballPress.com reports.
France had been out of action for about a week due to a wrist injury, but Friday, he was batting second and playing his usual first base. What makes the Mariners winning two of three games versus the Yankees in New York earlier this week so impressive is that they may have done so without their two best hitters in France and Julio Rodriguez. Rodriguez is on the injured list with a wrist injury of his own and is hoping to return when first eligible, Wednesday when the Yankees come to Seattle.
The Mariners will start George Kirby on Saturday night, while the Los Angeles Angels will go with Reid Detmers. The Mariners are +146 (-1.5) on the run line and -142 on the money line, with an over/under of seven, over (-122), and under (+100). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
