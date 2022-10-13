BETTING MLB
08:02 AM, October 13, 2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Mariners @ Astros – First Pitch: 3:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Clear Sky, 93°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Mariners +1.5  -187  O 6.5  -122  +163  Open
-170  -102  +136  Current
 Astros -1.5   +156  U 6.5  +100  -166  Open
 +140   -124  -162  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Mariners

Starting Pitcher: Luis Castillo: 9-6, 2.99 ERA, 10.00 K/9

1. CF  Julio Rodríguez   .284, 28 HR, 75 RBI
2. 1B  Ty France   .274, 20 HR, 83 RBI
3. RF  Mitch Haniger   .246, 11 HR, 34 RBI
4. 3B  Eugenio Suárez   .236, 31 HR, 87 RBI
5. DH  Carlos Santana   .202, 19 HR, 60 RBI
6. LF  Dylan Moore   .224, 6 HR, 24 RBI
7. SS  J.P. Crawford   .243, 6 HR, 42 RBI
8. C  Curt Casali   .203, 5 HR, 17 RBI
9. 2B  Abraham Toro   .185, 10 HR, 35 RBI

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez: 17-6, 2.82 ERA, 8.67 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. LF  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 23-4 (.852) vs. the Seattle Mariners at home over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros are 40-17 (.702) vs. the Seattle Mariners at home over their last 57 games
  • The Houston Astros are 72-34 (.679) vs. the Seattle Mariners over their last 106 games
  • The Houston Astros are 36-12 (.750) vs. the Seattle Mariners over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros are 8-3 (.727) vs. the Seattle Mariners at home in 2022
  • The Houston Astros are 13-7 (.650) vs. the Seattle Mariners in 2022
  • The over hit in 25 of the Houston Astros last 48 games vs. the Seattle Mariners over the last three seasons