08:00 AM, October 11, 2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff

Mariners @ Astros – First Pitch: 3:37 p.m. ET

Expected Forecast: Overcast Clouds, 85°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:

  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Mariners +1.5  -131  O 6.5  -125  +187  Open
-113  6.5  -124  +194  Current
 Astros -1.5   +110  U 6.5  +104  -225  Open
 +105  6.5   +102  -235  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Mariners

Starting Pitcher: Logan Gilbert: 13-6, 3.20 ERA, 8.43 K/9

1. CF  Julio Rodríguez   .284, 28 HR, 75 RBI
2. 1B  Ty France   .276, 20 HR, 84 RBI
3. 3B  Eugenio Suárez   .236, 31 HR, 87 RBI
4. C  Cal Raleigh   .211, 27 HR, 63 RBI
5. RF  Mitch Haniger   .246, 11 HR, 34 RBI
6. DH  Carlos Santana   .202, 19 HR, 60 RBI
7. LF  Jarred Kelenic   .141, 7 HR, 17 RBI
8. 2B  Adam Frazier   .238, 3 HR, 42 RBI
9. SS  J.P. Crawford   .243, 6 HR, 42 RBI

Astros

Starting Pitcher: Justin Verlander: 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 9.51 K/9

1. 2B  Jose Altuve   .300, 28 HR, 57 RBI
2. SS  Jeremy Peña   .253, 22 HR, 63 RBI
3. LF  Yordan Alvarez   .306, 37 HR, 97 RBI
4. 3B  Alex Bregman   .259, 23 HR, 93 RBI
5. RF  Kyle Tucker   .257, 30 HR, 107 RBI
6. 1B  Yuli Gurriel   .242, 8 HR, 53 RBI
7. DH  Trey Mancini   .239, 18 HR, 63 RBI
8. CF  Chas McCormick   .245, 14 HR, 44 RBI
9. C  Martín Maldonado   .186, 15 HR, 45 RBI

Betting Insights:

  • The Houston Astros are 23-4 (.852) vs. the Seattle Mariners at home over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros are 71-34 (.676) vs. the Seattle Mariners over their last 105 games
  • The Houston Astros are 29-14 (.674) vs. the Seattle Mariners at home off a win over their last 43 games
  • The Houston Astros are 36-12 (.750) vs. the Seattle Mariners over the last three seasons
  • The Houston Astros are 7-3 (.700) vs. the Seattle Mariners at home in 2022
  • The Houston Astros are 12-7 (.632) vs. the Seattle Mariners in 2022
  • The over hit in 25 of the Houston Astros last 48 games vs. the Seattle Mariners over the last three seasons