Semien, Alvarez American League Best Player Props for June 10

Marcus Semien (Rangers) to Hit a Home Run (+410)

After a slow start in his first season with the Texas Rangers, Marcus Semien is starting to break out in a big way. The power-hitting infielder has recorded four home runs in his past 25 at-bats, combined with an absurd 1.382 OPS. There were many moments last year with the Toronto Blue Jays where Semien was amongst the hottest hitters in MLB and that’s exactly the company he’s been in to start June. Semien and the Rangers will visit the Southside of Chicago this weekend, and he’ll be someone you want to target in these matchups. The White Sox will send Davis Martin to the mound, and he’s not expected to go deep into this game, pitching just over five innings in both his starts this year. Chicago doesn’t boast a bullpen that strikes fear in hitters, combined with Semien’s hot streak, and it’s difficult not to target him in this game to homer at +410.

Yordan Alvarez (Astros) to Hit a Home Run (+400)

If the award for hottest hitter on the planet doesn’t go to Semien, Yordan Alvarez is undoubtedly in the running. The designated hitter for the Houston Astros has already clubbed 17 home runs this season, and he’s not power or bust either, owning a .299 batting average. Over his past 22 at-bats, Alvarez has 11 hits, three of which were home runs, combined with a 1.638 OPS. Yes, you read that correctly. The power hitter has mashed against right-handed pitching, and tonight he’ll face Pablo Lopez. The right-hander has been effective this season, but it’s difficult not to take your chances with Alvarez’s immense value. His home run prop against the Miami Marlins is at +400, which is hard to pass up in this matchup.

Luis Garcia (Astros) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+120)

Speaking of Lopez, he’ll be opposed by Luis Garcia, who’s been a consistent presence in the Houston Astros rotation this year. Garcia owns a 3-4 record, with an ERA of 3.07 and 53 strikeouts. Garcia averages below one strikeout per inning but has done a good job in May and June of going deeper into ballgames. Miami is an excellent matchup for Garcia, with the Marlins owning the 11th highest strikeout rate in MLB. Over Garcia’s past nine starts, he’s struck out six or more batters in five of them and with the plus-money juice, this number is one you should target at +120.