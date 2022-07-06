Semien, Alvarez Best American League Player Props July 6

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien (Rangers) to Record 2+ Hits (+210)

The Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles have combined for 32 runs in this series’ first pair of games, and there’s a good chance the offensive fireworks continue in this third matchup. Marcus Semien didn’t get off to a great start in a Rangers uniform this year after signing a lucrative long-term contract this offseason, but he’s been much more consistent over the past month and has continued to rake over the past 15 games. Semien might have limited experience against tonight’s Orioles starter, Spenser Watkins, but there’s a lot of promise in this matchup for one of the hottest hitters in baseball. Over the past seven games, Semien has hit .346, paired with two home runs and a .986 OPS, which makes him a prime target to look at on this slate of games. With Camden Yards seeing balls fly out at a regular rate in this series with the Rangers, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be looking for multiple-player props in this game. With that, there’s value in considering Semien to record a multi-hit game at +210.

Yordan Alvarez (Astros) to Hit a Home Run (+285)

Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros is one of the most feared hitters in baseball. He’s quietly been hanging around in the AL MVP race, and even if he’s not the current favorite, there’s no doubt he’s in the conversation. Alvarez has recorded 25 home runs on the campaign, including homering in the past two games for Houston. Alvarez and the Astros will face off with the Kansas City Royals tonight, who will send Brad Keller to the mound. Keller has a 4.24 ERA, but Alvarez has mashed against right-handers this season and should be considered on every slate he goes up against one. The big slugger has a 1.195 OPS against righties while also hitting 21 of his 25 home runs against them. With Alvarez’s home run prop, tonight still listed above +250, there’s no reason you shouldn’t consider him to homer at +285.

Luis Severino (Yankees) to Record 8+ Strikeouts (+164)

The New York Yankees have been a juggernaut, which has to do with their rotation performing better than anyone expected. It’s hard to find better depth in a rotation than the Yankees have right now, and a big reason for that is Luis Severino. He has always had a lot of potential, but we’re starting to see that pay off after dealing with injuries and being unable to stay in the rotation. With his durability this year, the right-hander’s stats have been great, posting a 4-3 record with a 3.35 ERA and 91 strikeouts. Strikeouts haven’t been a problem for him, which should benefit him against a Pittsburgh Pirates team that strikeouts at the third-highest rate in baseball. Over Severino’s past seven starts, he’s struck out eight or more batters in four of them, which means his alternate strikeout prop of eight is certainly in play on tonight’s slate. With the number currently priced at +164, it’s difficult to avoid looking in the crafty pitcher’s direction tonight.