Semien, Ramirez Best American League Player Props October 5

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best to target on the MLB slate from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Marcus Semien (Rangers) to Hit a Home Run (+350)

The Texas Rangers made multiple splashes in free agency during the 2021 offseason, but the players they signed haven’t necessarily helped raise the team’s ceiling. That should be evident by their 67 wins entering this season’s final matchup. Still, the biggest issue likely stems from their lack of high-end starting pitchers. The team added power hitters to their lineup, none bigger than Marcus Semien, who was coming off a career season with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers infielder has mashed 26 home runs this year but has a disappointing .734 OPS. Those numbers will have to improve entering Year 2 of his long-term contract, but he’s set to finish the season positively. Semien and the Rangers will take on Domingo German and the New York Yankees. In 13 at-bats against the right-hander, Semien has hit .385 and has tallied one home run and two RBI. Those numbers should play well today, meaning targeting his home run prop odds of +350 makes sense.

Jose Ramirez (Guardians) to Hit a Home Run (+450)

It’s been an excellent year for the Cleveland Guardians, who clinched the AL Central and will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round. It’s hard not to be impressed with what this young team has done, and there’s potential that will continue into October. Jose Ramirez has compiled great numbers, including 29 home runs and 124 RBI. The Guardians’ third baseman hasn’t been hitting for a ton of power lately, but he has an excellent matchup against Jonathan Heasley and the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez has four hits in five at-bats against the right-hander, including a pair of home runs. Even though a small sample size, it’s a good indication. Targeting his home run price of +450 is worth consideration.

Tyler Alexander (Tigers) to Record 4+ Strikeouts (-108)

The Detroit Tigers have struggled as a franchise this year, but there is some positivity surrounding multiple players on their roster. In certain matchups, they boast position players and pitchers that warrant consideration for their props. In the Tigers’ regular-season finale, they’ll send left-hander Tyler Alexander to the bump. The lefty doesn’t have great numbers, but he provides an attainable low strikeout prop. Alexander has an alternate strikeout prop of four or more, which the lefty has already achieved in each of his last three starts. In addition, he faced the Seattle Mariners on August 29 and struck out exactly four batters, so you have to like the price you’re getting on that number at -108.