Shane Baz Will Start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday
George Kurtz
The Tampa Bay Rays will start Shane Baz on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.
Baz has been on the 60-day injured list due to an elbow injury. He is one of the top young pitchers for the Rays and will help make them formidable once again as they try to keep up with the New York Yankees in the American League East. Baz threw 79 pitches in his last rehab outing, so it’s safe to assume the Rays won’t allow him to throw any more than 90 pitches Saturday versus the Twins.
Baz posted a 2.03 ERA and 0.92 WHIP while striking out 18 batters in 13.1 innings pitched for the Rays last season.
On Saturday, the Twins will start Chi Chi Gonzalez versus Shane Baz and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Twins are -134 (+1.5) on the run line and +126 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
