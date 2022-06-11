Shane Baz Will Start for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday

The Tampa Bay Rays will start Shane Baz on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports.

Baz has been on the 60-day injured list due to an elbow injury. He is one of the top young pitchers for the Rays and will help make them formidable once again as they try to keep up with the New York Yankees in the American League East. Baz threw 79 pitches in his last rehab outing, so it’s safe to assume the Rays won’t allow him to throw any more than 90 pitches Saturday versus the Twins.

Baz posted a 2.03 ERA and 0.92 WHIP while striking out 18 batters in 13.1 innings pitched for the Rays last season.

