Shohei Ohtani Absent From Angels Lineup vs. Mets on Sunday

The Los Angeles Angels are using Sunday Night Baseball as a chance to get reigning MVP Shohei Ohtani some extra rest. The Halos are off on Monday, still electing to give Ohtani the night off as they go for the series win against the New York Mets.

Ohtani leads the MLB with 60 appearances this season, pulling double-duty as a hitter and pitcher in ten contests. The Silver Slugger has fallen off last season’s MVP pace but remains proficient at the plate, with a .810 on-base plus slugging percentage, 13 home runs, and 37 runs batted in.

The Angels slotted Mike Trout into Ohtani’s usual designated hitter spot, moving Tyler Wade into center field.

Los Angeles’ last series win came against the Oakland Athletics three weeks ago. Since then, the team has gone on to drop 15 of 18 contests, resulting in the firing of Joe Maddon.

The betting odds are in their favor, with the price continuing to move in LA’s direction. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Angels listed as -146 chalk for the interleague matchup.