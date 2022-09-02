Solano, O'Neill Best National League Player Props September 2

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the National League.

Below are some of tonight’s best NL picks on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Donovan Solano (Reds) to Hit a Home Run (+700)

The Cincinnati Reds haven’t been known as an offensive team, but there have been some bright spots to emerge in a relatively dismal season. One of those players has been Donovan Solano, who’s added some offensive punch to a lackluster group of batters. Solano hasn’t been known as a power bat, but he still has an OPS just shy of .800 and has had a lot of success against tonight’s starting pitcher for the Colorado Rockies. The big league veteran is set to go up against lefthander Kyle Freeland, a matchup that the Reds second baseman has feasted on during previous meetings. In 15 at-bats against the lefty, Solano has hit .467, mashing a pair of home runs and four RBI. Solano has been in a slump of late, but this is the perfect matchup for him to break out of it. He sees excellent odds to hit a home run at +700, which warrants consideration.

Tyler O’Neill (Cardinals) to Hit a Home Run (+285)

A lot of the St. Louis Cardinals’ success has come from the offense, putting them atop the NL Central. One of their batters that was expected to have a big season was Tyler O’Neill, but that hasn’t happened due to a slow start and some injuries. August was different for the power-hitting outfielder, who emerged as one of the more feared hitters in the National League. Over the last 15 games, O’Neill has recorded a .847 OPS and tallied five home runs. The Cardinals are set to welcome the Chicago Cubs for a three-game series, and O’Neill has hit well off their starter in a limited sample size. The Cubs will send righthander Adrian Sampson to the bump, who O’Neill has three hits against in six at-bats, two of which were home runs. As a result, the Cardinals left fielder has the highest odds to homer in this game at +285.

Jordan Montgomery (Cardinals) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (+142)

Even though the Cardinals have been led by their offense for most of this season, the last month has seen their rotation come alive after they acquired two starters at the trade deadline. One of those pitchers was Jordan Montgomery, who was acquired from the New York Yankees, and he’s given the Cardinals more length to their pitching staff. Not only has Montgomery posted an ERA under two in five starts with the Cardinals, but he also just threw a gem last week against these same Chicago Cubs. During that outing, the lefthander threw nine shutout innings and allowed just one hit while striking out seven. The lefty has been much more comfortable with his four-seem fastball in a Cardinals uniform, and a big part of that has to do with a future Hall of Famer Yadier Molina sitting behind the plate. It’s still been impressive to see what he’s accomplished. Targeting him in this rematch with the Cubs at home makes a lot of sense. One of his alternate strikeout props is listed at six, and there’s a lot of value at +142.