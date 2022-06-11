Sonny Gray Expected to Return to Minnesota Twins Next Week

Gray has been on the IL due to a pectoral injury. Gray has made seven starts for the Twins this season to the tune of a 2.41 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, with 39 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched. He will be a welcome addition to a Twins rotation that has been playing shorthanded without him and Joe Ryan.
Ryan is also expected to return either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Ryan has been out since May 21 due to an illness. The right-hander threw three scoreless innings in his lone rehab stint Thursday. On the season, he is 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts in 43.1 IP.
On Saturday, the Twins will start Chi Chi Gonzalez versus Shane Baz and the Tampa Bay Rays. The Twins are -142 (+1.5) on the run line and +114 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-110), and under (-110). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
