Sonny Gray Expected to Return to Minnesota Twins Next Week

Sonny Gray of the Minnesota Twins is expected to come off the injured list next week, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

Other injury news today for the #MNTwins is more positive: Both Sonny Gray and Joe Ryan will return to the starting rotation next week. Gray threw a 25-30 pitch simulated game today and will start for the Twins sometime next week. Ryan will pitch Tuesday or Wednesday in Seattle. — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) June 10, 2022

Gray has been on the IL due to a pectoral injury. Gray has made seven starts for the Twins this season to the tune of a 2.41 ERA and 0.98 WHIP, with 39 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched. He will be a welcome addition to a Twins rotation that has been playing shorthanded without him and Joe Ryan.

Ryan is also expected to return either Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. Ryan has been out since May 21 due to an illness. The right-hander threw three scoreless innings in his lone rehab stint Thursday. On the season, he is 5-2 with a 2.28 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts in 43.1 IP.

