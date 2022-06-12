Sore Wrist Keeps Jays' Matt Chapman Out vs. Tigers
Grant White
The Toronto Blue Jays will be going for the series win against the Detroit Tigers without their everyday third baseman. Kaitlyn McGrath confirmed that Matt Chapman would miss his second straight game with a sore wrist.
Matt Chapman isn't in the #BlueJays lineup again. Manager Charlie Montoyo said yesterday he had a sore wrist
Chapman joined the Blue Jays this past offseason and has struggled to find his footing in his new home. Through his first 56 games of the season, the three-time Gold Glove winner has posted the worst on-base plus slugging percentage of his career at .676. Similarly, he ranks ninth on the team in Wins Above Replacement with 0.7, after averaging 4.7 through the first five years of his career.
Santiago Espinal replaces Chapman at the hot corner on Sunday, with Cavan Biggio starting at second. Espinal has been a revelation for the Blue Jays, ranking third in Wins Above Replacement among position players and slugging .441.
The Jays can make it two straight series wins with a victory over the Tigers on Sunday. FanDuel Sportsbook has Toronto lined as -126 favorites, with the total set at 8.5.
