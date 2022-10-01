Strider has been on the injured list since Sept. 18 due to an oblique strain. This injury was brutal in its timing, and for the person, it took away. Strider has been nothing short of sensational for the Braves since being called up from Triple-A. His fastball is right up there with some of the best in the game, and he can go pitch for pitch with someone like Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. The fact that Strider won’t pitch this weekend for the Braves as they take on the Mets in what is essentially a series to see who will win the National League East already puts the team at a severe disadvantage. If he is also unable to return to his prior self as they try and defend their World Series title, then it will be hard to see the Braves repeating as champions.
On Saturday, the Braves will have Kyle Wright on the mound while the Mets will counter with Max Scherzer. The Braves are -166 (+1.5) on the run line and +108 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-122), and under (-100). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
