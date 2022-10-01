Spencer Strider has yet to begin throwing for the Atlanta Braves, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Spencer Strider (left oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume throwing again. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) September 30, 2022

Strider has been on the injured list since Sept. 18 due to an oblique strain. This injury was brutal in its timing, and for the person, it took away. Strider has been nothing short of sensational for the Braves since being called up from Triple-A. His fastball is right up there with some of the best in the game, and he can go pitch for pitch with someone like Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer of the New York Mets. The fact that Strider won’t pitch this weekend for the Braves as they take on the Mets in what is essentially a series to see who will win the National League East already puts the team at a severe disadvantage. If he is also unable to return to his prior self as they try and defend their World Series title, then it will be hard to see the Braves repeating as champions.