Springer, Devers Best American League Player Props June 15

There’s value on today’s MLB slate, with multiple player props to target in the American League.

Below, you can find some of tonight’s best player props to target on the MLB slate from the American League on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

George Springer (Blue Jays) to Hit a Home Run (+360)

The Toronto Blue Jays have been finding their offense after a slow two-month start, and George Springer has been a part of that solution. The center-fielder has mashed 12 home runs this season, including three over his past 15 games and he’ll be treated to a juicy matchup tonight against the Baltimore Orioles. The Blue Jays have scored 16 runs in the series first two games and should have an opportunity to build off that with Bruce Zimmermann on the hill. Springer has only faced the left-hander once, but he managed to take him deep in that at-bat. Springer has notoriously been a much better hitter against lefty pitchers, where he holds a 1.003 OPS. Springer is listed at +360 to homer, and that number has a lot of value.

Rafael Devers (Red Sox) to Hit a Home Run (+315)

Rafael Devers is a big reason the Boston Red Sox have gotten back into an American League playoff spot. The Red Sox third baseman has hammered 15 home runs with a .978 OPS. Things didn’t go well in April, but there haven’t been a lot of hitters more consistent than Devers in May and June. Over his past 15 games, Devers has five home runs. He’ll have a great matchup tonight against the Oakland Athletics. The A’s starter James Kaprielian has a 0-3 record with a 5.73 ERA, and those numbers likely won’t play well at Fenway Park. Devers has hit right-handers well this season to the tune of a 1.003 OPS and that’s a good sign for him ahead of this matchup. Devers owns odds of +315 to homer.

Jose Berrios (Blue Jays) to Record 6+ Strikeouts (-115)

Jose Berrios signed a seven-year extension with the Blue Jays this offseason, but things haven’t gone as planned in his first full year with the team. The Puerto Rican pitcher has a 5-2 record with a 4.73 ERA and 54 strikeouts, but there was a lot to like about his past two outings. Berrios pitched a combined 15 innings against the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers, allowing just three earned runs and striking out 18 batters. Those numbers are much more like the Berrios we’re accustomed to seeing, which should worry the Orioles ahead of this start tonight. Berrios faced the Orioles twice last season and recorded six and seven strikeouts, so we should be targeting a similar line tonight. Berrios has an alternate strikeout prop of six or more tonight, with odds of -115, which is still a really nice price to consider.