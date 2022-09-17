St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson Begins Rehab Assignment

Carlson has been injured since September 7 due to a thumb sprain. Assuming Carlson doesn’t suffer a setback, he should return to the team sometime next week. The Cardinals can afford to be patient with Carlson as they have an eight-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and are six games behind the New York Mets in the race for a first-round bye. The Brewers likely don’t have another important game until the wildcard round of the playoffs.
Due to the injury to Tyler O’Neill hamstring, which forced the Cardinals to place him on the injured list Saturday morning, the Cardinals have just activated Carlson.
The Cardinals will start Dakota Hudson in the first game of a doubleheader between these two teams on Saturday, and the Cincinnati Reds will counter with rookie Mike Minor. The Cardinals are -128 (-1.5) on the run line and -260 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.