St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson Begins Rehab Assignment

On Friday, Dylan Carlson began a rebab assignment for the St. Louis Cardinals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Housekeeping things: Dylan Carlson begins a rehab assignment with Memphis tonight. Steven Matz will throw one more rehab outing before team decides if he joins them in San Diego. Cardinals will also have a taxi squad. Dakota Hudson game 1, José Quintana game 2 tomorrow. — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 16, 2022

Carlson has been injured since September 7 due to a thumb sprain. Assuming Carlson doesn’t suffer a setback, he should return to the team sometime next week. The Cardinals can afford to be patient with Carlson as they have an eight-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central and are six games behind the New York Mets in the race for a first-round bye. The Brewers likely don’t have another important game until the wildcard round of the playoffs.

Due to the injury to Tyler O’Neill hamstring, which forced the Cardinals to place him on the injured list Saturday morning, the Cardinals have just activated Carlson.