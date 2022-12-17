St. Louis Cardinals Hot Stove: More Additions Coming?

The St. Louis Cardinals have generated some headlines in the offseason, but will more additions be on the way for the reigning NL Central champs?

2022 Season: Record: 93-69 | NL Central Champions

2022 was an important year for the St. Louis Cardinals, who witnessed the final year of the Hall of Fame careers of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols. The team was ultimately unable to get past the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild card round. Still, no teams had the positive historic headlines that the Cardinals did in 2022, specifically with Pujols cracking the 700-home run plateau.

Cardinals Offseason Additions:

Name Position Status Willson Contreras Catcher 5- year / $87,500,000

It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals wanted to find their catcher of the future, in addition to adding some pop to their batting order. With the signing of free agent catcher Willson Contreras, the team was able to kill two birds with one stone. Throughout his seven seasons with the Chicago Cubs, Contreras hit 117 home runs and posted a .808 OPS. Those are the type of offensive numbers that the Cardinals haven’t been able to get from the catcher position in the later seasons of Molina’s career. It’s hard not to get excited about what the heart of this batting lineup could be capable of this season. Defense is somewhat of a concern for Contreras, but the Cardinals are clearly willing to sacrifice some of that for the offensive presence he brings to the dish.

The Cardinals have yet to address any other needs in free agency, but they can still make potential upgrades. Whether that comes via trade or in the marketplace is still to be determined.

Current Projected Payroll: $164 million

According to SportRac, the Cardinals’ projected opening day payroll is expected to come in around $164 million, which puts St. Louis just above the league average threshold with the fourteenth largest payroll. It’s hard to see this Cardinals ownership group exceeding that projected number if you look at what they’ve spent in recent memory. What’s clear here is that there’s still money to spend if they want to, but it doesn’t appear as though there’s going to be any urgency in doing that.

2022 St. Louis Cardinals Free Agents:

Name Position Status Adam Wainwright Pitcher St. Louis Cardinals (1 year/$17.5 million) Jose Quintana Pitcher New York Mets (2 year/$26 million) Corey Dickerson Outfielder Free Agent Aaron Brooks Pitcher Free Agent Albert Pujols Designated Hitter Retired Yadier Molina Catcher Retired

The Cardinals will miss what Jose Quintana brought to their rotation after being acquired at the trade deadline from the Pittsburgh Pirates. He pitched brilliantly down the stretch, and there are still definite question marks if the Cardinals have the right mix of pitching in their current starting rotation. There’s an expectation that some of their young arms will look to make the jump and give them depth if they have injuries. That said, the team could also still go out and trade for a pitcher with the plethora of quality prospects they boast in their system.

St. Louis Cardinals Team Needs:

High-end starting pitcher

There’s undoubtedly some depth to the Cardinals’ starting rotation, but they lack an elite starting pitcher that can kick off a playoff series. Of course, that’s a need many teams have and is certainly a luxury in MLB. The Cardinals have the resources to add one to the fold. The question that needs to be asked is if they’ll go to those lengths to improve their club and potentially put them over the top. Their competition in the National League has continued to improve, meaning if the Red Birds want to stick with the pack, they’ll need to continue upgrading their roster.

Down on the Farm:

One thing that the Cardinals have been notoriously good at is drafting and developing young talent. There are a lot of promising names that should compete for jobs in spring training, but none will have the potential impact that Jordan Walker can. Walker is a big-time power threat at the dish and should be in line to start in a corner outfield position for the team at some point during 2023. He’s listed as one of the top prospects in MLB and has the skillset the team has been desperately looking for to lengthen their batting order.

Other names to watch: OF Alec Burleson, SS Masyn Winn, RHP Gordon Graceffo, LHP Matthew Liberatore