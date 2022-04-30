St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Out of Saturday's Lineup
The St. Louis Cardinals will not have Nolan Arenado available to play Saturday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Nolan Arenado was able to cut his suspension from Wednesday’s benches-clearing altercation down from two games to one game, along with an undisclosed fine. He’ll serve that one-game suspension today. Brendan Donovan gets the start at 3B. #STLCardshttps://t.co/vCS1GerOnW
Arenado had his two-game suspension for his role in the brawls against the New York Mets this past Wednesday reduced to one game. Arenado will serve that suspension Saturday. Arenado is expected to be back in the lineup for the Cardinals on Sunday versus the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Arenado seemed to have overreacted to a pitch that was up and in during the game versus the Mets. While he didn’t charge the mound, his antics eventually led to a brawl. While the pitch was high and tight, it’s not something we don’t see a time or two in every game and would not have hit him.
Arenado is one of the early leaders for National League MVP with five HRs, 17 RBIs, and a batting average of .375 in 19 games.
On Saturday, the Cardinals and Miles Mikolas will be up against Merill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Cards are +142 (-1.5) on the run line and -158 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (-128), and under (+104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
