St. Louis Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson Out of Friday's Lineup

Dylan Carlson was out of the starting lineup once again Friday for the St. Louis Cardinals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Here is the #STLCards lineup for tonight against the #Braves. Albert Pujols is in the lineup in the DH spot, while Brendan Donovan will be at 3B in place Nolan Arenado (Paternity List). pic.twitter.com/g68e5O8q3m — John Denton (@JohnDenton555) August 26, 2022

Carlson did get into the game, a blowout win by the Atlanta Braves, and was 0-1 with a walk. The Cardinals have not stated why Carlson has been out of the lineup. Are they just playing the hot hand? Is there an injury that we don’t know about? Do they feel Carlson needs a break? These are all questions worth asking, but the Cardinals aren’t answering.