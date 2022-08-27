St. Louis Cardinals OF Dylan Carlson Out of Friday's Lineup
George Kurtz
Dylan Carlson was out of the starting lineup once again Friday for the St. Louis Cardinals, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Here is the #STLCards lineup for tonight against the #Braves. Albert Pujols is in the lineup in the DH spot, while Brendan Donovan will be at 3B in place Nolan Arenado (Paternity List). pic.twitter.com/g68e5O8q3m
Carlson did get into the game, a blowout win by the Atlanta Braves, and was 0-1 with a walk. The Cardinals have not stated why Carlson has been out of the lineup. Are they just playing the hot hand? Is there an injury that we don’t know about? Do they feel Carlson needs a break? These are all questions worth asking, but the Cardinals aren’t answering.
The Cardinals will look to even up their series versus the Braves on Saturday. The Cards will start trade deadline acquisition Jordan Montgomery while the Braves will counter with Charlie Morton. The Cardinals are -176 (+1.5) on the run line and +104 on the money line, with an over/under of 7.5, over (+100), and under (-122). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
