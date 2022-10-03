St. Louis Cardinals Weekly Betting Update - October 3

The St. Louis Cardinals have clinched the NL Central and are a team to watch through the season’s final stretch.

SportsGrid will follow the Cards closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the two-horse NL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

The Cardinals are set to conclude their regular season with a three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates before hosting a three-game series in the Wild Card round.

NL Central Odds: Cardinals to Win NL Central (Clinched)

The St. Louis Cardinals have clinched the NL Central and are looking to finish their regular season schedule on a positive note against the Pirates. The team will enter the National League playoff bracket as the number three seed, with their opponent coming down to the San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies, or Milwaukee Brewers.

League Winner: Cardinals to win National League (+850) (Last week +900)

The Cardinals have some of their mojo back, despite their mediocre 5-5 record over their past ten games. There’s certainly the potential for them to gain some confidence and positivity rolling into the Wild Card round as they continue their six-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates. With the Cardinals now locked into the three seed, they’ve once again seen their National League pennant odds bet down from +900 to +850. The biggest concern for the Cardinals right now is the recent struggles surrounding Adam Wainwright and his “dead arm.” That type of wording and diagnosis is concerning for a team that’s relied heavily on him, and it’s currently unknown if he’ll even be listed as one of the team’s three starters heading into the Wild Card series. With how Jack Flaherty has looked since returning to the rotation, there’s less panic surrounding their pitching staff than there would have been otherwise.

World Series Odds: Cardinals to Win World Series (+1800) (Last week: +1700)

With just three games remaining before the postseason, the Cardinals have seen their World Series odds fall slightly over the last week from +1700 to +1800. There’s not much to be concerned about with those odds, seeing as they sit in a tie with the Toronto Blue Jays for the sixth shortest. A lot of the Cardinals’ success in the playoffs will come down to whether or not this team can find their offensive prowess again, which means they have to be encouraged that Paul Goldschmidt appears to be figuring things out again at the plate amidst his likely NL MVP season. That will go a long way in making the Cardinals a value play in the playoffs. They enter the National League with the fourth shortest odds and have three teams ahead of them, which are more likely to go on deep runs. This team can catch lightning in a bottle and make a run, but there are likely better options on the table that are worth considering instead.