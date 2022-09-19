St. Louis Cardinals Weekly Betting Update - September 19

The St. Louis Cardinals have climbed to the top of the NL Central and are a team to watch through the season’s final stretch.

SportsGrid will follow the Cards closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the two-horse NL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

This week, the Cardinals head to the West Coast to take on the San Diego Padres for three games before visiting the Los Angeles Dodgers for three on the weekend too.

NL Central Odds: Cardinals to Win NL Central (Off the board)

The St. Louis Cardinals had another week where they posted a winning record, splitting a two-game set with the Milwaukee Brewers and following that up with three wins in five games against the Cincinnati Reds. Entering action on Monday, the Cardinals lead the NL Central by eight games over the Milwaukee Brewers, meaning things remain as they were last week, and it’s hard to see the Brewers going on a historic run to end the season to unseat St. Louis. The Cardinals did all they needed to do against the Brewers, which was split the series, meaning it’s understandable why these odds continue to be off the board.

League Winner: Cardinals to win National League (+750) (Last week +900)

It hasn’t been the best stretch of baseball for the Cardinals over the past two weeks despite them posting a winning record in both. Not much has changed regarding the odds, as the Cardinals continue to sit ahead of the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres while holding the fourth-best odds to win the National League pennant. What’s most interesting here is that the Cardinals are almost half the price of the Phillies, while the Padres have now fallen to +1500. The Cardinals have to continue fluctuating from +900 to +950 each week, and there’s not likely to be any change in their value down the stretch unless one of the teams behind them goes on a tear or they start losing games at an absurd rate.

World Series Odds: Cardinals to Win World Series (+1700) (Last week: +1900)

The Cardinals will be a tough out in the postseason if they pitch as they did in August and to start September, but they’ve hit a wall that has to be somewhat concerning in considering their World Series odds. Offensively speaking, they’ve also been slumping, and there are a few different ways you can look at this situation. There’s still time to get back on track and recover. There’s a reason this team owns a 129-run differential. The competition will also get more difficult once October hits, and if they enter that stretch lacking confidence, they could be an early out in the postseason. After sitting at +1900 last week, the Cardinals have been bet down to +1700, which has them with the seventh best odds in MLB. You likely felt more confident in this price when the team was playing a bit better and more consistently, but there’s still value with what the Cardinals are capable of as a whole.