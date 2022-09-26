St. Louis Cardinals Weekly Betting Update - September 26

The St. Louis Cardinals have climbed to the top of the NL Central and are a team to watch through the season’s final stretch.

SportsGrid will follow the Cards closely over the final two months of the MLB season and offer a weekly update from the FanDuel Sportsbook, which has plenty of betting implications for how things finish out in the two-horse NL Central race. Not only will we be looking toward their upcoming series but also tracking their divisional, playoff, and World Series odds along the way.

The Cardinals are set to visit the Milwaukee Brewers for a two-game series this week before hosting the Pittsburgh Pirates for a three-game weekend set.

NL Central Odds: Cardinals to Win NL Central (Off the board)

The St. Louis Cardinals’ struggles continued last week, dropping two-of-three games against the San Diego Padres and Los Angles Dodgers. Albert Pujols reached 700 career home runs on Friday with a multi-homer game, making him just the fourth player of all time to hit that mark. The Red Birds’ magic number to clinch the NL Central is three, meaning they can accomplish that in their series against the Milwaukee Brewers beginning on Tuesday. The division odds for the NL Central are still listed off the board, which makes sense considering six of the remaining eight St. Louis games are against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

League Winner: Cardinals to win National League (+900) (Last week +950)

There’s no doubt that it’s been a struggle for the Cardinal offensively over the last pair of weeks, and that’s certainly a cause for concern if you’re looking into their futures prices. What was said last week still applies, as their odds to win the National League have continued to fluctuate between +900 and +950. With their recent struggles, it might not be the worst idea to buy into their current price, even if those odds are unlikely to change ahead of the postseason. The National League is filled with great teams, but at their best, the Cardinals can play with any of them, and they have a price that warrants consideration.

World Series Odds: Cardinals to Win World Series (+1700) (Last week: +1700)

Even with the Cardinals posting a losing week, those results didn’t hamper their World Series odds, which remain unchanged at +1700. St. Louis certainly can go on a run. Still, they’ll have to go through one of San Diego, Philadelphia, or Milwaukee in the first round, followed by Atlanta or the New York Mets in the second round, before finishing things off in a likely clash with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That scenario only gets them to the World Series, where there will be a quality team representing the American League. If the Cardinals can build some confidence against the Brewers and Pirates, that could go a long way in helping their World Series odds become a value number.