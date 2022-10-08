BETTING Fantasy MLB News
09:29 AM, October 8, 2022

Starling Marte on Mets Wild Card Roster

George Kurtz George Kurtz

Starling Marte made the roster for the New York Mets in the Wild Card round, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Marte had been questionable at best to play in this series as he was dealing with a fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand suffered almost a month ago. Earlier this week, it seemed doubtful that Marte would be able to play in this series as he was having trouble gripping a baseball and swinging a bat. Things changed over the past day or two as not only was Marte on the roster, but he was also in the starting lineup. Marte went 2-4 with two stolen bases. It would seem the finger is just fine.

The Mets will try to even their series with the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. The Mets have Jacob deGrom on the mound, while the Padres counter with Blake Snell. The Mets are +128 (-1.5) on the run line and -184 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-114), and under (-106).