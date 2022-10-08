Starling Marte on Mets Wild Card Roster

Marte had been questionable at best to play in this series as he was dealing with a fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand suffered almost a month ago. Earlier this week, it seemed doubtful that Marte would be able to play in this series as he was having trouble gripping a baseball and swinging a bat. Things changed over the past day or two as not only was Marte on the roster, but he was also in the starting lineup. Marte went 2-4 with two stolen bases. It would seem the finger is just fine.
The Mets will try to even their series with the San Diego Padres on Saturday night. The Mets have Jacob deGrom on the mound, while the Padres counter with Blake Snell. The Mets are +128 (-1.5) on the run line and -184 on the money line, with an over/under of 6.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
