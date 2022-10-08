Starling Marte on Mets Wild Card Roster

Starling Marte made the roster for the New York Mets in the Wild Card round, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Buck Showalter said the Mets basically aren’t sure yet what Starling Marte, who still experiences pain when batting/throwing, will give them. He is batting sixth in case the Mets need to take him out. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) October 7, 2022

Marte had been questionable at best to play in this series as he was dealing with a fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand suffered almost a month ago. Earlier this week, it seemed doubtful that Marte would be able to play in this series as he was having trouble gripping a baseball and swinging a bat. Things changed over the past day or two as not only was Marte on the roster, but he was also in the starting lineup. Marte went 2-4 with two stolen bases. It would seem the finger is just fine.