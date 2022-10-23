Starting Pitchers a Concern Ahead of NLCS Game 5 in Philly
Grant White
The stakes have never been higher for the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. Both franchises have underperformed over the past few seasons, failing to live up to lofty expectations. But with a spot in the World Series up for grabs, either franchise could shake the disappointing moniker with a series win.
The weather could significantly impact this series, and as Todd Zolecki points out, neither team will want to waste a start on their ace if they’re not expected to maximize their usage.
Rob Thomson said he’s pretty confident Game 5 will not start unless there is a 3-4 hour window to play. Phillies don’t want to lose Zack Wheeler. Padres don’t want to lose Yu Darvish.
The Phillies hold a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Padres, with Game 5 scheduled to start on Sunday afternoon. Yu Darvish is expected to pitch a must-win Game 5, taking to the mound against Zach Wheeler.
However, if inclement weather forces a delay, the Padres won’t be able to return their 16-game winner to the mound. That makes it crucial that the teams have at least a three to four-hour window to complete the contest.
The betting odds are in the Phillies’ favor as they enter Sunday’s battle as -142 favorites, with the total set at 6.5, per FanDuel Sportsbook.
