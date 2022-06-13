Stephen Strasburg Lands Back on IL

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is heading back to the injured list just days after making his season debut with a start against the Miami Marlins. According to MASN’s Dan Kolko, the veteran right-hander was feeling off following his post-start bullpen session after taking the mound on Thursday.

Stephen Strasburg is going on the IL. Threw his normal post-start bullpen session, and didn’t feel right. Is undergoing an MRI today to determine what’s next. Obviously a tough blow for Strasburg and the team as he tries to come back from thoracic outlet surgery. — Dan Kolko (@masnKolko) June 13, 2022

Something certainly seemed off as the 33-year-old lasted just 4.2 innings in a loss against the Marlins. Strasburg gave up eight hits, walked a pair, and allowed seven earned runs while throwing 83 pitches.

Washington’s 2009 first overall pick has been dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and returning after surgery. Strasburg had not pitched in a big-league game for over a year before Thursday, and it looks like he could be back on the shelf for a while. Today’s MRI results should shed some light on his future availability.

The three-time All-Star has 113 career wins in 247 starts to go along with a 3.24 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. However, the 2019 World Series MVP has started just seven games since the beginning of the 2020 season.

The Nats get back at it without their long-time hurler tonight against the Atlanta Braves. FanDuel Sportsbook has Washington as +130 home dogs on the moneyline while Atlanta sits at -154.