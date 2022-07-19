Stephen Strasburg Likely Out For Season

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg is likely done for the season after just one start in 2022. The oft-injured hurler made his season debut with a start against the Miami Marlins on June 9th. Strasburg lasted just 4.2 innings in a loss against the Marlins. The soon-to-be 34-year-old gave up eight hits, walked a pair, and allowed seven earned runs while throwing 83 pitches.

Washington’s 2009 first overall pick has been dealing with thoracic outlet syndrome and a stress reaction in his ribs. Strasburg had not pitched in a big-league game for over a year before June.

The three-time All-Star has 113 career wins in 247 starts to go along with a 3.24 ERA and 1.10 WHIP. However, the 2019 World Series MVP has started just eight games over the past three years.

Strasburg’s teammate, Juan Soto, won the MLB’s Home Run Derby last night and will try to carry that power to tonight’s All-Star Game. FanDuel Sportsbook has the National League as slight home favorites with a moneyline of -110, while the American league sits at -106.