Stephen Strasburg Working Out at Home for the Nationals

Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals is working out at home, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Strasburg was limited to one start last season due to a stress reaction in his rib cage. This reaction is said to be related to the thoracic outlet syndrome that caused him to have surgery in 2021. It is unknown at this time if Strasburg will be able to pitch at all this season.

Strasburg has only made eight starts over the past three seasons. While he is only 33 years of age, Strasburg, even if he returns to starting, will never be the pitcher he once was. The seven-year, $245 million contract that Strasburg signed in 2019 still has four seasons left.