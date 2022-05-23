Seiya Suzuki has separated himself from the field in the Nation League Rookie of the Year race, while Jeremy Pena is the current leader in odds from the American League for the award.

AL ROY

Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals boasted odds of +300 to begin the year as the favorite to win the award, while Spencer Torkelson of the Detroit Tigers trailed him at +450, along with Adley Rutcschman of the Baltimore Orioles at +550.

After over one month of action on the MLB calendar, there’s been some line movement atop the leaderboard, with Jeremy Pena of the Houston Astros listed as the odds on favorite at +300. Julio Rodriguez of the Seattle Mariners boasts the second-highest odds at +350, followed by Witt Jr. at +600.

Pena has gotten off to a great start this season with the Astros, and has quietly made fans forget about the departure of Carlos Correa. The rookie shortstop for Houston boasts an OPS of .855 and has already totaled 2.2 WAR on the season.

The public’s interest currently lies with Torkelson, who boasts 20.8% of tickets, with Rodriguez behind him at 15.2%, followed by Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians at 12.9%.

The handle percentage is led by Rodriguez at 20.8%, Torkelson at 20.3%, and Kwan at 14.9%. Kwan is an interesting name in this race, but has cooled off after a hot start to the season and now boasts an OPS of just .750.

There’s likely some value in Joe Ryan’s number, a pitcher with the Minnesota Twins who currently boasts an ERA of 2.39 and odds at +700.

Below, you can find the top-five current odds leaders for the AL ROY.

Player Team Opening Odds Current Odds Jeremy Pena Houston Astros 1100 300 Julio Rodriguez Seattle Mariners 900 350 Bobby Witt Jr. Kansas City Royals 300 600 Joe Ryan Minnesota Twins 2000 700 Spencer Torkelson Detroit Tigers 450 1000

NL ROY

Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates opened the year with the highest odds to win Rookie of the Year in the NL at +300, followed by Seiya Suzuki of the Chicago Cubs at +500, along with Joey Bart of the San Francisco Giants and Bryson Stott of the Philadelphia Phillies at +900.

Suzuki has since taken over as the favorite after over one month of play, seeing his odds rise from +500 to -110. MacKenzie Gore of the San Diego Padres has gotten off to a nice start this year, and he’s risen all the way from +4000 to +400. Rounding out the top-three in current odds is Juan Yepez of the St Louis Cardinals, who wasn’t listed to begin the year and now sits at +900.

Suzuki has been electric to start his tenure with the Cubs and already posted four home runs and an OPS of .830. Yepez might provide value at his current price of +900 and has been been red hot in the middle of the Cardinals order. Even with Yepez emerging, Suzuki has been getting the most attention, garnering 37.3% of tickets and 63.5% of the handle.

C.J. Abrams of the Padres has the second-highest ticket percentage at 10.5%, followed by Stott at 7%.

In terms of the handle, no one is even close to Suzuki at all, with Abrams posting the second-highest at 8.8%, and Gore in third at 3.7%.

Below, you can find the top-five current odds leaders for the NL ROY.