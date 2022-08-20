Taijuan Walker won’t start for the New York Mets on Sunday, ESPN.com reports.

Walker has a bulging disk in his back that forced him to leave his start earlier this week versus the Atlanta Braves, a game they eventually lost. While it isn’t known exactly when the injury occurred, Walker could be seen grimacing in pain during that game Tuesday while covering first base on a ground ball to the right side of the infield. The Mets have not announced how long Walker may be out of the lineup or who will start for the team Sunday in Philadelphia. The Mets and Phillies play a split doubleheader Saturday, likely complicating matters for manager Buck Showalter.

In the first game of that DH, the Mets will start Trevor Williams, who will likely stay in the starting rotation for as long as Walker is out, while the Phillies will start ex-Met, Zack Wheeler. The Mets are -156 (+1.5) on the run line and +124 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-114), and under (-106). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.