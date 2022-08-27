Lowe took a pitch off the right elbow from Michael Wacha of the Boston Red Sox during the third inning of the game Friday and was forced to leave the contest before the Rays took the field in the bottom of the inning. There has been no announcement of how long Lowe may be out of the lineup, but the Rays call the injury a contusion. Yu Chang took over for Lowe. If Lowe is forced to miss additional time, Isaac Paredes could also see playing time at second base.
The Rays are one of the three teams holding a wildcard spot in the American League. On Saturday, the Rays will start Jeffrey Springs, while the Red Sox will counter with Rich Hill. The Rays are +132 (-1.5) on the run line and -126 on the money line, with an over/under of 8.5, over (-118), and under (-104). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
