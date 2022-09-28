BETTING Fantasy MLB News
Tampa Bay Rays Activate SP Tyler Glasnow, Will Start Wednesday

Paul Connor

Currently holding the second AL Wild Card spot, the Tampa Bay Rays are set to receive a significant boost to their starting rotation.

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays have activated pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the 60-day injured list. He will start Wednesday’s contest against AL Central division champs Cleveland Guardians.

Glasnow returns to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2021 to repair a partially torn UCL in his throwing arm. The 29-year-old made four rehab starts at Triple-A Durham, striking out 14 of the 26 batters he faced, his fastball clocking as high as 99 MPH on the radar gun.

“It’s good to have a UCL, you know?” said a smiling Glasnow. “I feel good. Stuff is good. Velo is good. I feel healthy. So that was, like, all I wanted — and I got it, so it’s good.”

Manager Kevin Cash said Glasnow would be limited to around two/three innings his first start back.

“Two innings of Glasnow is still a huge plus to our team,” said Cash. “I think it’s fair we’re going to hover around that 45-pitch mark. Would like to get him three innings. If we do, great. If we don’t, that’s fine too.”

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Rays +112 on the moneyline.