Tampa Bay Rays Activate SP Tyler Glasnow, Will Start Wednesday
Paul Connor
Currently holding the second AL Wild Card spot, the Tampa Bay Rays are set to receive a significant boost to their starting rotation.
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the Rays have activated pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the 60-day injured list. He will start Wednesday’s contest against AL Central division champs Cleveland Guardians.
To make room to reinstate Glasnow to active roster, #Rays sent Ogando back to AAA @DurhamBulls. To make room on 40-man roster for Glasnow, B. Lowe was transferred to 60-day IL
Glasnow returns to the mound after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2021 to repair a partially torn UCL in his throwing arm. The 29-year-old made four rehab starts at Triple-A Durham, striking out 14 of the 26 batters he faced, his fastball clocking as high as 99 MPH on the radar gun.
“It’s good to have a UCL, you know?” said a smiling Glasnow. “I feel good. Stuff is good. Velo is good. I feel healthy. So that was, like, all I wanted — and I got it, so it’s good.”
Manager Kevin Cash said Glasnow would be limited to around two/three innings his first start back.
“Two innings of Glasnow is still a huge plus to our team,” said Cash. “I think it’s fair we’re going to hover around that 45-pitch mark. Would like to get him three innings. If we do, great. If we don’t, that’s fine too.”
