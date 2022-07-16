Tampa Bay Rays Have Activated Brandon Lowe

Lowe had been on the 60-day injured list due to a stress reaction in his lower back but was activated earlier today. Some might question why activate him just two days before the All-Star break, but the Rays need any offense they can gather as they battle teams like the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and several others for a wild card berth. Lowe is batting second and playing second base for the Rays on Saturday as they take on the Baltimore Orioles.
The Rays broke the 10-game winning streak for the Orioles on Friday. They will look to win back-to-back games versus their division rivals, with Ryan Yarbrough starting for them. Dean Kremer will oppose him. The Rays are +162 (-1.5) on the run line and -126 on the money line, with an over/under of eight, over (-106), and under (-114). You can find the odds and props for this game and every other at the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.