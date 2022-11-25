Tampa Bay Rays Interested in Free Agent OF Brandon Nimmo

According to Jon Heyman of The New York Post, the Tampa Bay Rays are showing interest in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo.

Tampa Bay is one of several teams looking to potentially add Nimmo to the fold, including the San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Toronto Blue Jays. The New York Mets, with whom Nimmo has spent his entire MLB career, are also interested in retaining the 29-year-old’s services.

Arguably the top center fielder on the market, Nimmo is expected to command a contract north of $100 million over five years, which could be well beyond the Rays’ price point.

After struggling with injury the past few seasons, the Wyoming native managed to stay healthy in 2022, slashing .274/.367/.433 with 16 home runs, 64 RBI, 71 walks, and 102 runs scored in 151 appearances. That said, last year was just the second time Nimmo has appeared in more than 100 games across six full MLB campaigns. Alas, signing the veteran to a lucrative long-term deal could be risky.

