Tampa Bay Rays P Tyler Glasnow Set to Begin Rehab Assignment
George Kurtz
Tyler Glasnow will begin his rehab assignment Wednesday for the Tampa Bay Rays, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
#Rays Glasnow is lined up to start a rehab assignment Wednesday with AAA @DurhamBulls, pending how he feels and how his bullpen session before then goes. Will be a slow buildup, starting with 1 inning in 1st game
Glasnow has been out all season due to Tommy John surgery, but the Rays are hoping he can make a return to the team in late September and help them in the playoffs. Glasnow is a complete wildcard. When healthy, he is one of the best starters in the game, but no one truly knows what he will give the team this season. It will be a risk for the Rays to rely all that much on Glasnow this season, but if he is healthy and is the same pitcher in October that he always has been for them, what a weapon he might be. The Rays have already stated that Glasnow will only throw one inning Wednesday.
